SPCA Serving Erie County announces adjusted dog admission, foster home needs due to renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it will be renovating its god kennel floors and meet and greet rooms which will lead to adjusted dog admission and foster home needs.

The SPCA said the renovations are possible thanks in part to support from the NYS Companion Animal Capital Fund and donors.

"Our dedicated animal care staff conducts rigorous daily cleaning of the kennels to prevent the spread of disease. However, this essential sanitation can, over time, damage flooring materials. By refinishing the floors, we can eliminate cracks and crevices that harbor germs, ensuring a safer and healthier space for our dogs. The effects of proper flooring on dog welfare is well-documented, and keeping the flooring comfortable, germ-free, and safe, with their feet exposed to as few irritants as possible, is paramount to their health. These renovations will significantly improve the quality of life for dogs while they await their new homes." - SPCA President and CEO Caitlin Daly

As a result of the renovations, the SPCA said it will adjust its dog admissions process:



Starting December 2: The SPCA will reduce the number of dogs admitted to the shelter.

Starting January 2: The SPCA will temporarily pause admissions of new dogs while construction is underway.

While capacity is limited, the SPCA will prioritize dogs with the most urgent needs.

In addition, the SPCA is looking for temporary dog foster homes to "provide the best possible experience for adoptable dogs during renovations." If you're interested you can learn more and apply at YourSPCA.org/fostercare or call the Foster Care Department at (716) 875-7360, ext. 216.

"Opening your home to a dog is a rewarding experience. While we don't know the exact dates yet, we expect we’ll need to find temporary foster homes for some of our adoptable dogs. If you're open to fostering during our renovation period, we'd love to add you to our list of potential foster families! We’re asking that foster homes commit to at least one month and be willing to participate in the adoption process. This may include bringing the dog to scheduled meet-and-greets at the shelter or allowing potential adopters to visit the dog in your home.” - Adoptions and Foster Care Manager Jill Antes

The Doggie Entourage and If the Fur Fits programs will be paused as well.

You can find more information here.