SPCA Serving Erie County and Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Department rescue baby owl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County and the Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Department came together to rescue a baby owl.

According to a post on the SPCA's Facebook, its wildlife department received a call about a baby screech owl that fell from the nest. The homeowners knew where the nest was and could see the mother but the nest was over 20 feet high.

The SPCA contacted the Highland Hose Volunteer Fire Department for assistance and sent two of its Lincoln Memorial Veterinarian students to look at the owl and make sure there were no injuries or illnesses.

After the baby owl was assessed a member of the fire department put the baby back in the nest.