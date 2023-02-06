SPCA Serving Allegany County caring for 45 pot-bellied pigs

BELMONT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced it is caring for 45 pot-bellied pigs and is looking for anyone interested in adopting or donating towards expenses for their care.

In a post on its Facebook page, the SPCA thanked Dr. Alex Navarro of the Perry Vet Clinic for performing neuter surgeries on 10 of the male pot-belly pigs and piglets. The SPCA said staff including Dr. Graf, Olivia, Chelsea, Lucas, Crystal and Terry also assisted.

SPCA Serving Allegany County

The SPCA said if you are interested in adopting a pig you can email SPCAallegany@gmail.com or call 585-593-2200 ext 2 for more info. If you would like to help out with the expenses you can donate on the SPCA's website.