SPCA Serving Allegany County caring for 45 pot-bellied pigs

SPCA Serving Allegany County
Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 06, 2023
BELMONT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced it is caring for 45 pot-bellied pigs and is looking for anyone interested in adopting or donating towards expenses for their care.

In a post on its Facebook page, the SPCA thanked Dr. Alex Navarro of the Perry Vet Clinic for performing neuter surgeries on 10 of the male pot-belly pigs and piglets. The SPCA said staff including Dr. Graf, Olivia, Chelsea, Lucas, Crystal and Terry also assisted.

The SPCA said if you are interested in adopting a pig you can email SPCAallegany@gmail.com or call 585-593-2200 ext 2 for more info. If you would like to help out with the expenses you can donate on the SPCA's website.

