BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County rescued 200 farm animals in the Town of Brant this week.

The SPCA says these animals were severely neglected, and many had already died. The organization is caring for those surviving animals, including goats, ducks, dogs and cats.

WATCH: SPCA rescues 200 farm animals

SPCA rescues 200 farm animals

Gina Lattuca of the SPCA says while this is heartbreaking, in many cases like this, the people who own these animals are suffering.

"We encourage people who may feel that they're a little overwhelmed, who may feel that they've gotten in over their heads, we encourage them to call us," she said. "Because the stories that you aren't able to see on the news are the stories of us helping people gradually reduce the number of animals that they have."

Some of the surviving animals are at the SPCA in West Seneca. The others have been fostered out to farms in the area.

There's no word on charges filed.