SPCA and Ten Lives Club team up for 'Thankful Fur Pets Expo' November 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club are teaming up to host the "Thankful Fur Pets Expo" November 26.

Both organizations want to bring homeless animals right to those interested in adopting. The event will feature a number of rescues and shelters with available animals including:



Ten Lives Club

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Open Arms Rescue of WNY

Be Their Voice Rescue

Nickel City Canine Rescue

Hamburg Mutts for Freedom

Empire Animal Rescue Society

Joyful Rescues

Awesome Paws

The Thankful Fur Pets Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKinley Mall. Anyone interested in adopting from a local rescue or shelter should visit their website to get pre-approved.