SPCA and Ten Lives Club team up for 'Thankful Fur Pets Expo' November 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club are teaming up to host the "Thankful Fur Pets Expo" November 26.
Both organizations want to bring homeless animals right to those interested in adopting. The event will feature a number of rescues and shelters with available animals including:
- Ten Lives Club
- Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue
- City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Open Arms Rescue of WNY
- Be Their Voice Rescue
- Nickel City Canine Rescue
- Hamburg Mutts for Freedom
- Empire Animal Rescue Society
- Joyful Rescues
- Awesome Paws
The Thankful Fur Pets Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McKinley Mall. Anyone interested in adopting from a local rescue or shelter should visit their website to get pre-approved.