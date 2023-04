BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A lot of April showers hanging around on the final day of the month, but it gave people plenty of time to head indoors to work on their green thumbs.

The Greenhouse Events Center on East Robinson Street hosted its very first North Tonawanda Garden Show this weekend.

Some 25 local vendors took part, providing advice and the goods to get your gardens going this spring here in Western New York.

The event also featured live entertainment throughout the weekend.