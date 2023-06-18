Sowing connections and community through East Buffalo sensory garden

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Home Beneath Our Feet, a nonprofit dedicated to educating youth about gardening and self-sustainability, opened its all-inclusive sensory garden on Saturday.

Founder of Home Beneath Our Feet, Dwight Lowe, says the organization created the garden to be a space of healing and growth for the East Buffalo Community.

"I just wanted to create something, a beautification piece right here on the east side where folks could come and hang out and have a good time and enjoy themselves," said Lowe.

The all-inclusive sensory garden offers an experience of all five senses through touch, sight, smell, taste, and hearing.

But this weekend was unique because the garden was finished just in time for Father's Day, so Lowe's son Holidae could enjoy gardening with his dad.

"My dad is confident, selfless, kind, intelligent, and outgoing," said Holiday.

Dwight, he learns something new every day, thanks to his son.

"Being a father brings a new life and new awakening to where you see life and love. And I'm still, and I'm still learning. He teaches me so many things," said Dwight.

The sensory garden is located at 1117 Ellicott Street in Buffalo and offers high-top flower beds to help those in wheelchairs reach the flowers and an easy pathway to walk through.

