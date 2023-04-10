Sowing community through seed library in Silver Creek

SILVER CREEK, NY — Anderson-Lee Library is home to a community seed library, where all seeds are donated.

The seed library opened in December and is a labor of love from the Silver Creek and Hanover Garden Club.

"It's incredible. I have wanted to do this for a long time, so it was exciting when I found out other Members were interested. We got it going so quickly that every time I would come here, I would be shocked because I couldn't believe that it was happening," said Kelly Plucinski, a member of the Garden Club.

All you have to do is find the five seeds you want and check out by listing the dates and seeds you took.

You don't even need a library card.

All of the seeds have been donated to the club from the community.

"We have so many more that we haven't even been able to get in the envelopes yet, so there's more to come," said Plucinski.

The Anderson-Lee Library engages with the community through clubs, and housing the seed library is crucial to the Library's role.

"We're focused on community events and being the community center, engaging everybody in as many ways as we can help. So the seed library is a big element of that," said Library Director Tyler Annis.

The Garden Club restocks the Library every week. It will be open during the Anderson-Lee Library hours on Mondays and Tuesdays 12-8 pm, Thursdays 10 am – 8 pm, Fridays from noon to 5 and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm, and closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

The Garden Club is also hosting an event April 22nd for beginner gardeners you can find more details here.