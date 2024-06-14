'You're helping a great cause': Drop off your bottles and cans to help a Make-A-Wish fundraiser

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Piling up on your stash of empty bottles and cans? If you need to clear them from your home, you can do that while also supporting a Make-A-Wish fundraiser. The Bottle and Can drop off at Shellfab Countertops and Casework will take your bottles and cans off your hands while donating the earnings to Make-A-Wish WNY.

The fundraiser is apart of the Wish Hero campaign for Tony Mastrangelo and Family. He and his wife started the bottle and can drive as a way to uplift their spirits and give back to the community after going through a miscarriage.

While their wish at the time did not come true, they wanted to do something that would help uplift them out of 'a funk' and would make an impact. Now, since starting the fundraiser, two of their wishes have come true and they hope to continue what they've started in making sure kids can feel the same happiness of a wish being granted.

"It’s the best. When we started this, we didn’t have kids. But now, our wish came true. We have two amazing kids," Mastrangelo said. "Number one, there’s kids waiting for their wishes to get granted. Two, nobody likes to bring back bottles. It’s not fun. So here, we’re going make it easy for you. Drive up, we’ll take them out of your car. Give you a high five, we’ll take a selfie and you’re helping a cause".

The Wish Hero Campaign calls for individuals and groups to host a fundraiser that will help benefit their local chapter of Make-A-Wish. The goal of each fundraiser is to reach $1,000 in donations. Tony and his family has gone above and beyond each year, raising nearly $10,000 in the last three years.

You can drop off your bottles from 9PM-3PM at Shellfab Countertops and Casework off Clinton St in West Seneca. If you don't have any bottles or cans to get rid of, you can donate directly to the campaign here.