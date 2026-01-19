BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans didn't expect to say so long to head coach Sean McDermott Monday.

"Absolutely shocked," said lifelong fan Don McElheny. "If anything, I thought maybe [Joe] Brady would go or maybe even [Brandon] Beane, but McDermott was not who I thought would be gone."

I went to Danny's South right near One Bills Drive to see how people were feeling.

"For the last 9 years, what we've had going on has been wonderful," said Mark Ebling, Co-owner of Danny's. "I think they're ready for a change."

WATCH: 'Wrong call': Buffalo Bills fans react to Sean McDermott's firing

Many fans worry about starting over, hoping it doesn't stall the progress the team has made.

"I think we were starting to gain momentum," said James Craig. "Especially Josh Allen. I think we needed a whole structure change, but I think starting with him is the wrong call."

No matter who's next, fans are again left saying: "There's always next year."

"I'm kind of sad," said Austin Marshall. "I hope maybe in the next year they'll find someone to get in and take us to the Super Bowl, but I have a lot of faith in the Bills, I've always had faith."