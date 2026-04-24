NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. — Sabres fever is hitting some of the youngest fans in Western New York and at one Hamburg area elementary school it is leading to a big change.

Boston Valley Elementary is temporarily ditching its name during the Stanley Cup Playoffs rebranding itself as Sabres Valley School as the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Boston Bruins.

The change is not just symbolic. It is easy to spot.

Students and staff covered up the word Boston on the school’s front sign replacing it with Sabres and filled the campus with blue and gold.

WATCH: WNY elementary school temporarily changes its name for the Buffalo Sabres playoff run

WNY elementary school temporarily changes its name for the Buffalo Sabres playoff run

A school spirit parade brought students outside, many wearing Sabres gear and holding handmade posters, cheering on the hometown team.

“It is just invigorating,” third-grade teacher Carson Dayka said. “You see everyone coming together. The kids are excited, the staff is excited, it is something fun to rally around."

For many students, this is their first experience with Sabres playoff hockey, and they are all in.

“I hope that we win and make it to the next round,” one student said. “I love when we win. I love how rowdy it gets.”

The school has done this before. Staff says the last time the district made the switch was about 15 years ago, when the Sabres faced Boston in the playoffs.

“I have been a fan since I was a kid,” Dayka. said. “Now you are seeing that come back with these students. Everyone has their gear on, everyone is into it, it is a no-brainer."

Beyond the name change, staff says the goal is simple: to bring students together and build excitement around the hometown team.

“Why not get the kids involved?” Boston Valley Elementary Principal Nicole Lauer said. “We are all about cheering for our hometown team, so why not enjoy that?"

The school will keep the Sabres Valley name for the duration of the playoff series before returning to Boston Valley Elementary.

For now, it is all about blue and gold and a new generation of fans ready for the moment.