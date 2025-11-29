Western New Yorkers look to shop local this Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite frigid temperatures, Black Friday shoppers in Western New York made it clear they're committed to shopping local to keep their dollars in the community.

On Elmwood Avenue, it's not just about finding a deal — it's about finding something you can't throw in a cart online. Inside Little Salmon, owner Tracey Wei says that's where small businesses shine.

"We inherently offer better service, we aren't cookie-cutter, a lot of small business owners care and beautify the streets and offer something big box stores can't offer," Wei said.

Nationwide, more shoppers are starting to see that value. The National Retail Federation expects about 67 million people to shop at Small Business Saturday this year.

"To come back, especially for the holidays, to see what's going on and all the new shops in the area," shopper Lauren Dunkle said.

She says it's not just what's on the shelves — it's who put it there.

"I think whenever there's something where it's created with heart, you can feel it right off the bat, and I'd purchase that every day from a local artist instead of a big box store," Dunkle said.

From the city streets to the storybook blocks of East Aurora, the message is the same.

Inside Head Over Heels, owner Rachele Pfister has been dressing this town for nearly two decades.

"We're the heart of the community and without the small businesses, you don't really have that strong of a community," Pfister said.

For store owners here, November and December aren't just the holidays — they're the make-or-break months.

"For the businesses, November and December, the holiday season is so important to us because it can make or break a lot of businesses," Pfister said.

Sarah Henneberry and her son Evan spent Black Friday nowhere near a mall. For them, it's about skipping the crowds.

"Well, avoiding the mall is amazing, but we like to shop small because you can get awesome name brands and that you can get at other big box stores but you can get them local and support the businesses," Henneberry said.

Back on Elmwood and in downtown East Aurora, business owners are hoping that this weekend isn't just a holiday tradition — but a habit that lasts long after the lights come down.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.