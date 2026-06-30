NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than 30 years, Shawna Mishler has spent her life in the saddle.

Mishler is a wife, mother of two, riding instructor and horse trainer who has helped countless riders and become a familiar face in the region's equestrian community.

Even now, not much about her daily routine has changed. Most mornings, she's still at the barn caring for horses, teaching when she can and doing everything possible to stay active.

But behind the scenes, Mishler is facing the toughest challenge of her life. The 41-year-old is battling Stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease.

After chemotherapy, clinical trials and extensive treatment, her cancer has continued to progress. Her family is now hoping to pursue additional treatment in Arizona, an opportunity that comes with significant out-of-pocket costs.

Despite everything, Mishler says staying active has become part of her fight.

"The more sedentary I got, the harder it was to get moving," she said. "I really try to, even on days when I don't feel like it, get up and do something."

WATCH: Western New York rallies around horse trainer battling Stage 4 cancer

Western New York rallies around horse trainer battling Stage 4 cancer

Now, the same community she spent decades supporting is coming together for her. Friends, students, trainers, horse owners, local businesses and neighbors are organizing a benefit meat raffle on August 28 to help offset the cost of treatment and travel.

"Everyone is so willing to help when I need it," she said. "If I'm having a tough day and I can't throw a saddle up, or I just need to go and sit down, everyone is willing to help."

Organizers initially expected about 220 people to attend. They're now preparing for roughly 500.

"The community has been tremendous," organizer Katherine Wehrfritz said. "The support has been amazing for Shawna."

Organizers are also asking for basket donations, raffle items and other contributions to maximize fundraising efforts during the event.

For those who cannot attend the benefit, donations can also be made through the family's GoFundMe campaign.

For Mishler, the outpouring of support has been a reminder that the community she's spent years helping build is now standing beside her during the fight of her life.