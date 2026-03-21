WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials in West Seneca say scammers are sending fake invoices to people applying for building permits in an attempt to trick them into paying thousands of dollars.

The invoices look official, complete with a town seal, formal language, and payment instructions.

"They already paid a fee to apply, so they called us, the town, and we said no, this is fake," West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson said.

Dickson told me this has been happening for years, but the scams are recently getting more sophisticated. The town is now warning applicants directly by sending out notices, making it clear they will never ask for additional payments through invoices like these.

WATCH: West Seneca warns building permit applicants of fake invoice scams that could cost thousands

West Seneca warns building permit applicants of fake invoice scams that could cost thousands

"It's crazy, so we're hoping this letter, by notifying the applicants, so they won't actually fall victim," Dickson said.

While some of the scams have telltale signs, consumer advocates warn that those red flags are getting harder to catch.

"It's unfortunate because people have and can lose thousands of dollars," Katarina Schmieder said.

Schmieder, the communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Western New York, said scammers are now using tools like artificial intelligence to create more convincing invoices, emails, and logos.

"They're able to steal logos and pass them off as their own," Schmieder said.

"Asking for an unusual payment method or wire transfer...that right there is a huge red flag," Schmieder said.

While this case targets permit applicants, experts say the same tactics are being used across the country with fake utility bills, phony DMV notices, and bogus business invoices. With AI helping scammers work faster than ever, officials say the best defense is simple: slow down and double-check.

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