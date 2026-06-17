WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seniors living at the Seneca Pointe Senior Apartment Complex in West Seneca were left without electricity this week after their power was shut off, despite residents saying their rent includes utility costs.

Laura Hafner contacted 7 News after learning her 84-year-old mother, Lillian Hafner, returned home Monday to find her apartment without power.

According to Hafner, her mother has lived at the complex for about three years and has consistently paid her rent on time.

The outage created immediate concerns for the family.

"She didn't have a refrigerator, stove, phone," she said.

After learning about the situation, Hafner said she spent Monday trying to get answers, including taking time off work and visiting corporate offices associated with the property.

Multiple sources say the property company did not pay the utility bill.

WATCH: West Seneca seniors lose power after utility shutoff at senior apartment complex

West Seneca seniors lose power after utility shutoff at senior apartment complex

The Town of West Seneca also became aware of the issue after hearing from a resident's family member.

"We first learned about it from a relative of one of the residents," West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson told 7 News.

Power was restored by Tuesday.

"I think NYSEG recognizes that there are things they can do to their processes when it comes to these sorts of housing situations to prevent this from happening again," Dickson said.

NYSEG declined to comment on the situation.

7 News also reached out to the property's management company, One Clover, for comment, but did not receive a response.

For Hafner, the restoration of service brought relief, but she said she hopes steps are taken to ensure seniors do not face a similar situation in the future.

"I was assured that this would not happen again," she said.