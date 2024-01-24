West Seneca residents prepare for snowmelt caused by mild temperatures after receiving feet of snow

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Almost a week later, after receiving more than six feet of lake effect snow, the cleanup continues in West Seneca.

7 News caught up with Frank Dulak, a contractor with MP Roofing and Siding who was clearing a roof on Reserve Road. Dulak said just from the recent storms he's cleared about 15 roofs. He said it has been a busy few days as customers try to stay ahead of the mild temperatures this week.

"When you get six feet of snow, you're adding anywhere between 20 and 10,000 pounds to your roof," he said. "Now after it gets all wet, you're adding 30 to 60,000 pounds to your roof."

He says that roofs can easily collapse due to all of the added weight.

Less than a mile away on Westgate Boulevard, Michael Herod learned firsthand the power of Mother Nature. Herod was in his basement when he heard the thuds of ice and snow coming off his roof.

Meanwhile, out on the streets, town crews continued their cleanup effort.

Town of West Seneca Highway Superintendent Brian Adams said it has been nonstop since last Saturday and now the focus has shifted to the melting snow. That means a crew of five loaders and 17 trucks in constant motion.

"We are going to take it one day at a time," said Adams. "Really trying to get through the week here."