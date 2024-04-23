'We're helping people': The 'Happy Hookers' in Hamburg are working to make a difference

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of women in Hamburg are working to help others who are less fortunate. While their name is raising some eyebrows, everyone agrees it's an important mission.

"My name is Joan and I've been with the Happy Hookers for about 7 years," explains one of the women.

If the name got your attention, mission accomplished. These women in Hamburg want to spread the word about the good deeds they are doing.

Georgette Damon explains, "We're helping people which God help us we all need help."

The women are helping the homeless by crocheting sleeping mats.

Joan Cullis explains how they got their name, "We're using hooks, yes and that's why we go the name the happy because we are happy doing this."

They meet once a week to make these mats out of plastic bags for those who are less fortunate to sleep on.

They've been crocheting together for several years and made hundreds of mats.

Mary Gaca is working on soap holders, too.

Cullis explains why she does it, "I enjoy making these because I feel compassion for those people who are out there suffering and are doing without so much."

The women have spent countless hours together and say no matter what is going on in their lives, they make sure to meet once a week at the Mission Hill Senior Complex community center with the same goal: helping the homeless.

Marilyn Geber says, "I look at my life and I'm very blessed and some people are not."

Once the sleep mats are complete they hand them out to local police agencies, churches and shelters. While they say it's sad that there are so many homeless people they also say they are happy to be in a position to help.

The group is in need of plastic bag donations and says because stores don't hand them out anymore, they often have to get them from people in other states.

If you would like to help their mission and send plastic bags or donations you can send them to: Marilyn Geber at The Village Of Mission Hills, 4543 Camp Rd in Hamburg.