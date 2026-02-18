WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lottbrein family has gotten the same question since their quintuplets were born: How are you going to fit a family of 9 in a car?

West Herr answered that question on Tuesday with a surprise for the family, a 2026 Chevrolet Suburban.

"We were shocked and so incredibly appreciative of it because we never expected any of this," said Jessica Lottbrein.

WATCH: 'We were shocked': Quintuplet family receives a new car from West Herr

They have two cars between both parents, but since their babies have been in the hospital, they've only had the one car.

"The Yukon broke down during one of the storms while he was coming to visit me in the hospital, so he had to walk like 3 miles to the hospital," said Jessica.

One of the babies was discharged from Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo, and after she came home, her grandmother, Jessica's mom, made a call to Scott Bieler of West Herr.

"We've been really impressed with both of you. What a blessing," said Bieler. "We just thought, there's gonna be things that are gonna be concerns, checkmarks of what we gotta think about and do, and we wanted to take the worry of transportation off your minds."

So he gifted them the Suburban with three rows to fit as many kids as possible, as well as wagons full of toys and supplies for the quintuplets and teddy bears for the big sisters.

Taylor Epps Hannah with her teddy bear

"This will tremendously help getting everyone home and then just navigating life," said Jessica.

The other four babies are still getting strong in the NICU until it's time to go home to West Seneca.