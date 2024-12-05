‘We serve about 200 families’: Life Church Buffalo gives away hundreds of Christmas gifts for free

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Life Church Buffalo in West Seneca transformed into a ‘Christmas Wonderland’ this week. The Southtowns church spent days handing out free Christmas presents to hundreds of people in need.

Connections Pastor Bethany Mazur tells me the church turned into a shopping center this week, but here all the gifts are free, and they’re given to as many families in need as they possibly can.

WKBW The sanctuary, where Sunday service is usually held, is transformed to host a Christmas shopping spree instead.

“We serve about 200 families, and then we serve about another 50 families that call Life Church home, in a different way, which ends up impacting about 700 people in our community,” Mazur said. “We want [guests] leaving thinking 'Man, who are these people, why do they love so well?'”

One of those families is Patrick Parker and Sarah Steitz. This couple has not one, but eight children they’re shopping for this Christmas, but thanks to this event, with the help of volunteers and community donations, they picked out four gifts for every one of their kids.

WKBW

“It was a super positive place, there was no negative vibes, you don’t see that every day,” Sarah said. “It was really different, you guys do it really different, but it was nice, super nice.”

It is an event just to make sure these Buffalo parents and their kids have a very Merry Christmas.