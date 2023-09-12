'We really need the community,' Cat rescue center asking for donations to continue welcoming furry friends

BLASDELL, N.Y. — In an effort to welcome all furry friends, a local cat rescue is asking for the community's help in order to keep their doors open.

Ten Lives Club, a non-profit cat adoption group, has taken in over 2,200 cats since the start of this year. This month, they have welcomed almost 80 cats — and the month isn't even halfway over.

"Ten Lives Club is always here to say, 'yes,' and I think that's the hard part," Kimerly LaRussa, public relations manager of the club, said.

The organization works to provide cats with the proper medical care needed, such as surgeries, neutering and blood panels, in order to get cats ready to be adopted into their forever homes.

LaRussa said the cost of care could range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars per cat, depending on the type of care needed.

However, this medical care is financed through community donations. With the large influx of cats being brought to the shelter, Ten Lives Club may have to temporarily stop accepting new cats if they cannot meet the financial demands.

"If we do not have the funding needed, we will unfortunately have to close intake for a certain amount of time just to catch up," LaRussa said.

Once the cats are healthy, they are given to one of the club's 16 adoption locations across Western New York, including their own center in Blasdell.

LaRussa said the benefits of adopting a rescue cat can be life changing.

"You might meet your new best friend and have years and years of love that you would've never had if you didn't come and adopt."

Ten lives Club is asking neighbors to consider donating.

"We really need the community right now to step in and say, 'we're here to help,' " LaRussa said. "That'll make all the difference, and we can continue to take in these cats."

To donate to Ten Lives Club, visit their website here or check out their Facebook page.