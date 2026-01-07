'We need you': Emergency need of Type O blood donations to avoid shortage in WNY

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Experts say we're on the precipice of a blood shortage locally and nationally, and they need your help filling the gap.

"Seasonal illness is at an all-time historic high right now, so that is affecting our donor appointments drastically," said Wendy Evenden, account manager in donor recruitment from the American Red Cross.

Donors trickled in at a blood drive in a West Seneca church on Tuesday.

"If you haven't done it in a while, think about starting again because we need you," said Marilyn Kielbasa, a donor. "I used to be a regular donor. I decided, this is it, this is the time to start over again. First time back in 11 years."

She says the potential shortage is part of her reasoning for donating. Weather is also a factor, with some drives being cancelled due to storms and ice.

ConnectLife is seeing the same thing. December was one of their best donation months, thanks in part to big giveaways, but January has brought emptier appointment sheets.

Is this affecting local hospitals/healthcare facilities?

Not yet.

I reached out to Kaleida Health, Catholic Health and ECMC. All have a good, stable supply and are prepared to adjust if necessary.

Roswell Park is in a different situation because the need for their patients is ongoing.

"With our patients here, especially, there is a high demand; we are always in need of donors, and having donors come in during this difficult time of year is very important," said Katelyn Woods, blood donor coordinator for Roswell.

They have their own donation center, and the donations go straight to Roswell patients and have been steady, but they have to keep up with high demand.

"Many of our patients here are gonna need multiple platelet transfusions; they have a very short shelf life, it's only 5 days, so with those two things combined, we're in an ongoing need for platelet donors," said Woods.

How can I help?

Blood drives happen every day in WNY.

American Red Cross Blood Drives

Donate blood at Roswell Park

To donate blood with ConnectLife, call (716) 529-4270.

WATCH: 'We need you': Emergency need of Type O blood donations to avoid shortage in WNY

'We need you': Emergency need of Type O blood donations to avoid shortage in WNY