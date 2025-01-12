‘We need those funds to save cats’: Community donations save Ten Lives Club Depew from closure

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just over a week ago, Ten Lives Club announced that their Transit Hill Plaza location in Depew was on the brink of closing. Thanks to community donations, that adoption center is here to stay.

“That location is struggling financially,” Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa said. “It’s a very expensive location on a really busy highway.”

WKBW

LaRussa tells me that the Depew adoption center will stay open thanks to a week’s worth of more than $16,000 in community donations.

“Because it’s so expensive, we reached out to the community to say, “Hey, would you like to help us offset these costs?” Thankfully, the community is stepping up and doing that,” LaRussa said.

WKBW

Just last year, Ten Lives Club raised roughly $400,000 after Bills Mafia donated in the name of Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass.

LaRussa tells me all that money has already gone to good use, with their plans to transform the Blasdell campus into the Tyler Bass Cat campus and more.

WKBW

“The money that came in from the Tyler Bass fundraiser went straight to our cats, so Ten Lives Club serves more than 3,000 cats per year,” LaRussa said. “To run an organization this big that saves the lives of so many cats, it does cost a lot of money. While $400,000 is a big amount and we are so grateful to everybody who donated, it does go quickly at a large rescue like this.”

Ten Lives Club is here to stay and rescue even more cats in the future. If you’d like to donate, you can do so at this link.