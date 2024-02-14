'Just keep on keeping on': Western New York ski resorts working overtime to stay open

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ski resorts across Western New York are doing their best to stay open despite the lack of snow and cold throughout most of this winter.

Resorts like Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville are using their snow-making machines to keep snow on the slopes.

"So this winter has certainly had some ups and downs for us, but we're in a nice little cold spell right now; we've had some really nice windows of opportunity to make snow and that's been kind of the saving grace for us this year," said Dash Hegeman, Director of Marketing Holiday Valley.

Of the 60 slopes, 40 are open, and 12 of its 13 lifts are available, making for a good mid-season run.

"You can make your way throughout the entire resort very effectively, and that's the initial goal from the start of the season," said Hegeman.

At Kissing Bridge in Glenwood, it's a little bit of a different story, but they are working hard to ensure they are skiable.

"It's been a little bit different than what we would call a 'traditional winter,' but honestly we kinda just keep on keeping on," said Kaitlyn Affuso, Creative Director at Kissing Bridge.

Kissing Bridge Ski Resort has 39 slopes and nine lifts; currently, seven slopes and two lifts are open.

"We do have limited terrain right now, so not all of them are open, but we are looking to open even more as these cold temps continue and natural snow is in the forecast," said Affuso.

But it doesn't matter for the skiers because they are out on the hills.

"Considering the lack of snow, they are doing a great job trying to make up for it with the artificial snow, and the trails are limited, and there are a lot of things that are closed, but what's open, we are having a great time," said Lee Stadler.