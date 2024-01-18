'We got a big effort to go': Where the snow goes in hard-hit West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca is one of the hardest hit areas — receiving 74 inches to date so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Brothers Jesse Carr and Charles Schmidt live in West Seneca and have been dealing with the heavy snowfall all week long.

"Where else would you rather be than right here right now," Schmidt said laughing.

Carr said it took four days to shovel out his driveway.

"I tell people I'm born for this," he said.

WKBW

Just down the road — Ben Elinski is working in shifts with his sibling to clear a monster of a driveway.

"Someone's always outside shoveling so that's how you got to do it," Elinkski said, "But it is pretty I mean you look around it does look nice it makes everything quiet but definitely a nuisance for sure."

With all of the snow this area has seen — where does it go?

A lot of the town crews are dumping the snow at South Gate Plaza.

WKBW

Bill Geary, Commissioner for Erie County's Department of Public Works, said his crews have three dumping spots including the Tops plaza on Orchard Park Road, Mineral Springs Road and SUNY ECC South Campus.

He said crews are running 50 dump trucks each day.

"It just doesn't want to give up and seems like the number five and we're still going," Geary said.

WKBW

So far, the county has picked up 360,000 cubic yards of snow from county roads, but the snow isn't done yet.

"We got a big effort to go and get in through the final here but we're in that final stretch," he said.