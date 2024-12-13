'We call it a dusting': Residents react to the more than 3 feet of snow that fell in Eden

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Eden received the most snow in Western New York during this week's blast of lake effect snow. The National Weather Service reports more than 42.5 inches of snow fell.

WKBW Eden got a break in heavy snow after more than three feet fell this week

"Out here in Eden now anything under three feet we call a dusting," said John Kappus.

Kapus was clearing his property with a front loader after helping his neighbors.

"It's not a big deal," said Chad Carpenter, of Hamburg. "This is very manageable. I don't know what the big deal is frankly I grew up in Eden and we went to school on days like today."

On Friday afternoon flurries were adding to the more than three feet in Eden, but main roads and sidewalks were clear. Still, some areas had slushy spots turn into ice, making for some slippery spots.

"I'd rather have this than some of the other ones we've had," said Tom Dexter, as he removed snow from his roof in Eden.