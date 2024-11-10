‘We are alive and thriving’: Buffalo Jills cheerleaders’ legacy carried on through alumni association

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Jills returned Sunday through their alumni association. Several former Bufffalo Bills cheerleaders hosted a watch party for this weekend’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jills haven't existed since five of the cheerleaders filed a now-settled lawsuit in 2014 against the Bills organization for back wages.
Despite the Jills not appearing on gameday anymore, their group never fully went away. This Sunday's watch party at The Cove restaurant in Depew hosted plenty of former Jills.
“We are alive and thriving,” Sue Dougherty said. “We are still active in the community, just like we were when we were cheerleaders on the field.”
“It’s so important to keep our group alive and let the community know that we are still here,” Donna Dimitroff said. “We are a sisterhood.”
“[As a Jill], you never have too many girlfriends,” Chris Polito said. “We have in our hearts, somewhere, to bring back the Jills, and we’re hoping to get the Bills on board.”