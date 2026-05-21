WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many people, checking the mailbox is routine. Bills. Advertisements. Maybe a package.

But for some seniors living in assisted living facilities, getting mail can mean something more. It's a reminder that someone is thinking about them.

That is the mission behind Senior Sunshine Senders, a growing group of volunteers in the Southtowns creating handmade cards for seniors living in assisted living facilities across the area.

Once a month, tables inside the West Seneca library transform into a card-making assembly line. Volunteers gather with markers, stickers, cardstock and craft supplies to create birthday cards, seasonal greetings and handwritten notes meant to brighten someone’s day.

WATCH: Volunteers in the Southtown helping seniors feel remembered one card at a time

Volunteers in the Southtowns helping seniors feel remembered one card at a time

Organizer Jennifer Cichocki says her passion for helping seniors started at a young age.

“I’ve always had a passion for the elderly and our seniors,” Cichocki said. “I’ve always wanted to help seniors in our community and show that they are loved and not forgotten."

The cards are currently delivered to residents at three assisted living facilities in the Southtowns. While the messages inside may be simple, happy birthday, happy spring, or thinking of you, organizers say the meaning behind them can be much bigger.

For many older adults, loneliness and social isolation continue to be growing concerns across the country. Volunteers say even small gestures can remind someone they are seen and remembered.

“We’re creating birthday cards, seasonal cards, happy spring, happy summer, just to spread a little joy to those folks,” volunteer Wendy Felt said.

Cichocki says she never expected the project to grow the way it has.

“I’m blown away that I have people that want to participate,” she said.

Organizers hope even more people decide to join.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of every month and says there is no experience or long-term commitment required.

Volunteers can attend whenever their schedules allow, whether it is for an hour or an entire session.

“We’d love to have people come and work with us,” Felt said. “You can come one month. If you can only stay an hour, stay an hour."

You can find more about upcoming events and learn how to volunteer or donate on their Facebook group.