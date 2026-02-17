'Very successful': Hamburg respite program gives caregivers the day off

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Once a month, caregivers in Hamburg have a chance to take a break, while the seniors they care for have some fun and spend the day with volunteers.

This program runs the second Wednesday of every month at the Hamburg United Methodist Church for free. Seniors can spend four hours playing games, doing crafts and meeting others.

"They can go home and take a nap, go to their own doctors' appointments, they could go to lunch with a friend," said Lisa Rood, Coordinator. "Thought I'd try it as a ministry here at the church, and I did, and it was very successful."

This month, seniors got glammed up and took photos to frame and give to their caregivers.

"We just have a good time and they leave here very happy and tired and it continues the respite when they get home," said Rood.

They also have this program in other areas like Collins and Eden. For more information, click here.