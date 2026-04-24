WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of frustration for drivers, there are signs of progress on the long-running construction project on Union Road in West Seneca.

As temperatures rise and conditions improve, work on the bridge is slated to begin soon, offering some relief for commuters who have been dealing with disruptions for months.

The project has been a major focus in the area, with traffic impacts and closures creating daily headaches for drivers traveling through one of the town’s busiest corridors.

Recent weather, including fluctuating water levels below the bridge, made parts of the work more difficult to complete earlier in the year. But with more favorable conditions now in place, crews are gaining better access to continue repairs.

WATCH: Union Road Bridge work in West Seneca slated to pick up as weather improves

Union Road Bridge work in West Seneca slated to pick up as weather improves

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, plans for the full repair of the bridge are complete, and the project remains a top priority in the region.

Still, the timeline stretches ahead. Officials say they expect the work to be finished by the end of the 2026 construction season.

For many drivers, that is a tough pill to swallow.

Residents and commuters have voiced ongoing frustration over how long the project has taken and the impact it has had on travel in the area.

The concerns go beyond just one bridge.

Some infrastructure in West Seneca is nearing a century old, and in some cases in even worse condition, raising broader questions about how projects are prioritized and how long similar work could take in the future.

"The region regularly inspects and monitors bridges and follows a program that prioritizes projects based on factors like age, condition and urgency of repairs," a New York Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

For now, drivers are left navigating the construction and hoping the recent momentum continues.