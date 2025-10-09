HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Village officials in Hamburg are warning residents about the presence of water hemlock, one of North America's most toxic plants, discovered at the Anna Mae Bacon Bird Sanctuary.

The poisonous plant was first spotted by Gerry Stockmeyer, a member of the village environmental commission, who alerted officials to its presence along the trails.

"Dark stems, and remnants of flowers on the top, that's where the water hemlock is. There's more further down the trail," Stockmeyer said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies water hemlock as the most violent native toxic plant in North America. Even small amounts can be deadly if ingested.

Village Trustee Holly Park and Community Liaison Kim Bourke are taking action to address the situation while keeping the park accessible to visitors.

"What we're doing is taking steps to eliminate the water hemlock and it's in an abundance of caution," Stockmeyer said.

Officials have posted warning signs at the park entrance and temporarily closed a small side trail where the plant was discovered. The rest of the park remains open and safe for public use.

WATCH: Toxic water hemlock discovered at Hamburg park prompts safety warnings

Toxic water hemlock discovered at Hamburg park prompts safety warnings

"It's just this first little trail here, and it doesn't close off much; it's just a little side trail that's closed off," Bourke said.

The plant is currently dormant and appears dead, but officials warn it remains potentially deadly. The hemlock is difficult to identify, making public education crucial for safety.

"They're going to come in, remediate, we're going to block off that trail. The rest of the park is beautiful and safe to come," Park said.

Village officials plan to begin removing the water hemlock in the coming weeks. Complete elimination of the plant could take up to three years.

Despite the discovery, people continue to visit the park for afternoon walks and to enjoy the fall scenery, though some visitors expressed concern about the warning signs.

"These signs do kind of make it seem like it's scary," one visitor said.

The park remains open to the public with appropriate safety measures in place.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.