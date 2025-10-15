Town of Orchard Park residents share vision for community's future at first public workshop in nearly 20 years

TOWN OF ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Orchard Park residents gathered Tuesday evening for the town's first comprehensive planning workshop since 2007, voicing diverse opinions about the community's future development and priorities.

The Town of Orchard Park's Comprehensive Plan Committee organized the public workshop to gather resident input on concerns and opportunities for the community. Officials said the feedback will help guide decisions about zoning, land use, parks and recreation, and development.

"The last time we did a comprehensive plan was in 2007. That's an important document that helps make decisions about zoning, land use, parks and recreation, development, things of that nature," said Anna Worang-Zizzy, director of community development for the Town of Orchard Park.

Residents expressed varying perspectives on the town's direction during the workshop.

Valerie Venturo, a 20-year Orchard Park resident, hopes to see the town become more walkable with additional restaurants and activities. She compared Orchard Park to neighboring communities like East Aurora and Hamburg.

"Places that didn't have good nightlife and good social stuff now have an abundance of it, and I feel like Orchard Park has sort of been left behind in that, and I love Orchard Park, so I want to spend my money in my own town," Venturo said.

However, Louis Boehm, who has lived in Orchard Park for 50 years, expressed concerns about overcommercialization. He values the town's current green spaces and wildlife.

"Property values, loss of wildlife in our area. We get deer in the back of our roaming through the back of our property," Boehm said.

Planning Board member Gregory Bennett emphasized the need for balanced development that considers both business growth and residential interests.

"We need a balance between business development, we need that because businesses have a higher valuation. They tend to pay property taxes at a higher rate than homeowners, and that'll help the homeowners to deal with the higher property taxes if we have business development," Bennett said.

Residents who were unable to attend the workshop can still share their input through an online platform, which will remain available until the end of the year.

For more information about the Town of Orchard Park Comprehensive Plan, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.