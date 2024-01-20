Watch Now
Town of Hamburg SWAT team take armed male into custody

Posted at 9:58 PM, Jan 19, 2024
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the Town of Hamburg Police asked residents to stay inside their homes, the police provided an update on Facebook.

Initially, the police posted that there was a large police presence on Clearview and McKinley.

They also posted that residents living in the area of Cambridge Square should stay inside their homes.

The police provided an update for residents on Facebook stating that the community is no longer in any danger.

An armed male was taken into custody during the incident by members of the Town of Hamburg SWAT team.

