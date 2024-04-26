Town of Evans officer injured after being rear-ended by alleged drunk driver

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An officer with the Town of Evans was injured late Thursday night after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended his patrol vehicle.

Evans Police say they were conducting a traffic stop along Route 5 in the Town of Brant when a different vehicle struck the rear of the patrol vehicle. The officer was taken to the Erie County Medical Center and has since been released.

Joseph Burridge, 25 of Silver Creek, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failing to avoid a collision with an emergency vehicle. He was later released on summonses after refusing to submit a breath test.