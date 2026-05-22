COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the rise in popularity of short-term rentals across Erie County, leaders in the Town of Colden are considering new regulations they say would help protect the community before problems arise.

One of the biggest proposals would require a host to respond on-site within 60 minutes if there are any problems at the property.

"I think it's a good thing," Colden Town Supervisor James DePasquale said. "Somebody can be held accountable through our code, and the host will be able to rectify a lot of problems before any further action with the town goes through."

Right now, leaders say there are only two registered short-term rentals in Colden. But officials say they want regulations in place before more properties begin operating.

WATCH: Town of Colden considering new rules for short-term rentals

Town of Colden considering new rules for short-term rentals

Town leaders say it's also designed to address concerns about excessive noise and disruptions in residential neighborhoods.

"Our code will be able to have enough guidance that law enforcement will be able to go there and stop those large parties or excessive noise," DePasquale said. "Right now, the Town of Colden doesn't have a noise ordinance, but in this, there would be a 10 o'clock quiet time."

Some residents have also raised concerns about the possibility of more short-term rentals moving into the area.

"Several residents were a little concerned about having people come into the town short-term," DePasquale said. "Who are they? Are they going to be good people?"

Officials say the proposal is being reviewed and has not yet been finalized.