'Tough for all of us': Arthur's Hardware closing at 117 years in business

Joe Wales is getting ready to say goodbye to W. G. Arthur Hardware and Home Furnishings.

"People have been driving by it their whole lives, their parents' whole lives and their grandparent's whole lives," Wales said.

The store is closing its doors after 117 years in business.

"And I grew up two blocks from here. Used to shop here as a kid I'd get my wiffle balls here my ping pong balls ride my bike up," he said. "Saw the sign in the door, applied for a job, got hired.

Wales has worked here for 30 years. He got to work under Tom Morrow, W.G. Arthur's grandson until he became the store's president 12 years ago.

"I went through business school at UB and graduated and met with Tom and said, This is what I want to do. He said, 'Let's do it,'" Wales said.

Unfortunately, he said, the property owners have decided to sell this property and not renew the lease with Arthur's giving workers three months to move out and find a new job.

"A lot of tears have been shared the last couple days. A lot of our customers have been my best friends, you know. So it's tough. It's tough for all of us," Wales said.

Longtime customer Carol Whipple said this will be a loss for the community.

"It puts a hole in your heart because the whole town is built around here," Whipple said. "I just wanna say thank you Arthurs' for being with the community you've done so much giving out to the people in the town you're a very heartwarming family and we wish you the best."

"It's been just the greatest experience that I could ever wish for. I'm very thankful for everybody that I've met," Wales said.

The store will remain open until January 31st. Wales is encouraging you to come on by, say hi and buy anything you might need. Wales said he is hoping to find a new spot to reopen the store.

7 News reached out to the property owners but has yet to hear back.