Thousands brave bitter cold for Buffalo Polar Plunge, raise nearly $650,000 to support Special Olympics

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York’s biggest winter tradition is back, and bigger than ever.

Since Thursday, thousands of brave plungers have rushed into the icy waters of Lake Erie for the annual Buffalo Polar Plunge, a signature fundraiser benefiting local Athletes of Special Olympics New York.

The next opportunity for the public to take part in the plunge is on Saturday, December 6, with registration running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The plunge will take place at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Beach State Park in Blasdell.

I joined the more than 33 local schools that braved the cold for the fifth annual Cool School Challenge on Friday. Students raised more than $160,000 through fundraisers.

WATCH: Thousands brave bitter cold for Buffalo Polar Plunge

“The Buffalo Polar Plunge is truly magical to witness,” Senior Director of Special Olympics NY Western Region Erica Raepple said.

Raepple said she expects more than 2,200 people will take part in the three-day event.

"This event has grown rapidly thanks to the incredible support of the Buffalo community, who understand the importance of our programming," she explained.

The Polar Plunge has helped raise more than $640,000 for Special Olympics New York this year.

"This year is freezing, last year felt colder due to the windchill, but it's definitely one of the coldest years," one student said.