This year's EA2EVL Charity Bike Ride date has been set

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The EA2EVL Fondo Charity Bike Ride has been set for Saturday, September 30th and will be hosted by the Erie Cattaraugus Trail (ECRT).

The 2021 and 2022 charity events each raised more than $100,000 in donations.

Those funds were used to clear a trail from Orchard Park to Ashford.

This year's funds will be put towards helping to push the trail south in hopes of improving sections in Aurora into West Falls.

The 42 mile bike ride starts at 10am at 42 North in East Aurora and ends in Ellicottville.

Racers will be greeted with a party at Holiday Valley once they finish the ride.

Only 400 racers will be allowed to participate and there are just a few spots remaining.

More information on the event as well as registration is available at the EA2EVL website.