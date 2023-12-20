‘This is our Super Bowl’: Hamburg Amazon delivery station opens its doors during first holiday season

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Have you ever wondered how your Amazon package reaches your front door? Well, the new Amazon delivery station in Hamburg opened its doors for an inside look during its first holiday season.

Before your Amazon package ever hits your front door, you can find it here at one of Amazon’s delivery stations.

WKBW Amazon employs about 100 people in the warehouse that are in charge of sorting all the packages that come through in a day.

This ‘Last Mile’ station collects your order from a larger Amazon fulfillment or transportation facility in the area (like Syracuse or Lancaster), packs it in a truck and drives it right to your door.

The newest of which in WNY, just opened in Hamburg this fall.

WKBW The Amazon facility in Hamburg is located on Bayview Road.

“We are working to deliver for our customers and serve our communities,” said the station’s on road operations manager, Mitch Bracco. “It’s a nice, centralized location. We go all the way to Strykersville, down to Springville and up to Clarence.”

This spot in Hamburg handles thousands of packages for many areas that are mostly south of Buffalo.

For you neighbors in the northtowns, your packages are handled by another location in the Town of Tonawanda.

WKBW Both of these locations are the "Last Mile" delivery stations that deliver your package right to your front door.

Employees from that location made this expansion to the southtowns possible.

“We were able to transfer some of our folks from other facilities and get a nice jump start on new hire orientation and new hire training,” Bracco said.

Bracco was one of those transfers himself.

He already lived in the southtowns before taking his manager position for the new facility.

WKBW Mitch Bracco has worked for Amazon facilities all over WNY for six years.

Taking this new job wasn’t just a shorter commute to work, but a chance to better serve our community.

“We have a 320 square mile impact that we service and deliver out there for the community,” Bracco said.

Bracco said that on an average day this holiday season, this one delivery station will see over 50,000 packages, roughly a 30% increase than typical delivery volume.

Every package is brought in and sorted very early in the morning and is on its way to somebody’s home by the afternoon.

WKBW Several hundred drivers work at the Amazon delivery station and drive over 150 delivery routes per day.

“This is our Super Bowl so to speak. This is what it’s all about and what we’re here for.”

So, expect some extra stops in your neighborhood these next couple of days.

Anybody looking to apply for a job at the new facility can do so at https://amazon.jobs/en/.