'This is gonna serve a lot of people': Town of Hamburg breaks ground on new skatepark

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you want to grab the skateboard and practice your kick flip, there aren't many places to do so in Hamburg. That's about to change.

"This is gonna serve a lot of people and it's gonna make great use of this space that was pretty much under utilized," said Randy Hoak, Hamburg Town Supervisor.

The Town hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Electric Avenue at the future site of a new 8,000-square-foot skatepark.

Yoselin Person This is what the skatepark will look like



It's a project years in the making, funded by American Rescue Plan money and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation in partnership with the Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation).

"It came from the community, it came from the residents and the Town of Hamburg who got their friends and residents to make this happen," said Hoak.

There was a big push from the Carrig family, who was there to help with the groundbreaking ceremony.

It comes at a good time, with skateboarding on the rise.

"Our hope is that we can make this a walkable, bikeable destination, so folks can really get out, get some exercise and enjoy this great sport," said Hoak.

Construction will begin the week of July 8.