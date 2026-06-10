LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As families across Western New York prepare for summer, officials are warning residents that some inflatable and temporary pools may now be subject to the same regulations as permanent swimming pools.

The reminder comes after a change to New York's residential building code took effect Dec. 31, 2025. The update expanded the definition of a swimming pool to include many temporary structures capable of holding more than 24 inches of water.

That means some inflatable, pop-up and quick-set pools may now be subject to permit requirements and safety regulations that traditionally applied to permanent pools.

"It's very important to understand we are reacting to state law which took effect on December 31st, 2025," City of Lackawanna Director of Marketing and Public Information Director Charles Clark said.

WATCH: Thinking about buying an inflatable pool this summer? New York's rules have changed

Thinking about buying an inflatable pool this summer? New York's rules have changed

According to Clark, the state expanded the definition of a swimming pool to focus on safety rather than whether a structure is permanent.

"People would buy these pools thinking they were temporary structures to get around the pool time and cost, and what the state looked at was more safety than structure," Clark said.

What pools are affected?

According to city officials, the updated definition includes many inflatable pools, pop-up pools and quick-set pools that can hold at least 24 inches of water.

"Any of those structures that are capable of holding 24 inches of water is a pool," Clark said.

What are the requirements?

According to a notice distributed by the City of Lackawanna, pools capable of holding 24 inches or more of water may be subject to:



Permit requirements

Barrier or fencing requirements

Gate safety requirements

Alarm requirements

Electrical safety standards

The city also says temporary pools require permits when installed, moved, or disassembled.

Officials say the requirements are intended to reduce the risk of drowning and other accidents.

"Twenty-four inches of water is certainly a hazard to children, the elderly and vulnerable populations," Clark said. "We follow state code and that's why we reacted."

Education before enforcement

Lackawanna recently began notifying residents about the updated requirements through flyers and outreach efforts.

For now, officials say the city is focused on educating homeowners rather than issuing penalties.

"We're trying to work with the resident and property owner to acclimate them to the new rules," Clark said.

City officials encourage residents with questions about whether their pool falls under the updated regulations to contact code enforcement before installation.