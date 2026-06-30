LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thieves are targeting cars at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna, stealing from mourners — including during an active graveside burial service.

Sean Cannan, funeral director at James W. Cannan Funeral Home in Orchard Park, learned of the thefts and posted a warning on the funeral home's Facebook page urging families to lock their vehicles.

"I never thought I'd have to be telling people to lock their cars in a cemetery," Cannan said.

Cannan described one recent incident in which a purse was stolen from a car while mourners were gathered at a grave during a rainstorm.

"It was a torrential downpour. It was absolutely pouring and we were all over at the grave and after the final prayers, families and the people were going back to their cars because they're heading to the to the funeral luncheon and one of the one of the people that came back to the car realized that their purse was gone," Cannan said.

The purse was later found nearby — thrown on the ground and emptied.

"Taking anybody's things is tough to deal with. Personally, to have that happen at a place like a cemetery is something that is disgusting," Cannan said.

Lackawanna Director of Public Safety Dino Marrocco said he is aware of at least five or five reports of thefts at the cemetery in the last week.

"We've gotten a number of complaints regarding break-ins at the cemetery, whether it's with a funeral or people just visiting loved ones in the cemetery," Marrocco said.

Marrocco said thieves are looking for easy targets.

They seek out "cars that have unlocked or open windows that they can easily get into, and they'll just rifle through, see if there's anything of value that they want, and go to the next one," Marrocco said.

WATCH: Thieves targeting mourners at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna

Thieves targeting mourners at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna

He said visitors are especially vulnerable when their view of their vehicle is blocked.

"Especially if they go into a mausoleum or where their view of their vehicle is obstructed," Marrocco said.

Marrocco said patrols are being stepped up in and around the cemetery.

There are several steps you can take to protect your vehicle at a cemetery or anywhere in public:



Roll up your windows

Take valuables like your purse with you when you leave the car

Lock your car

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