'They're my angels': Eight Days of Hope shoveling out WNY neighborhoods

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eight Days of Hope deployed its rapid response heavy equipment team to our area on Friday to help with snow removal efforts.

Julie Lipowski's neighborhood in Cheektowaga got pummeled with snow.

"It was snowing here for days. I mean, we didn't get any breaks," she said, "I'm only this big you know, you shovel you can only go so high. and then the roof has so much snow on it. It's just coming down. It's just — I'm worried about my roof."

The monstrous snow piles were too much and she needed some help. Thankfully her prayers were answered.

"These are my angels. I told them. They're my angels," she said.

WKBW

Volunteers from eight days of hope shoveled and cleared the snow from her roof. Stephen Tybor III has been a volunteer for the non-profit since he was in high school

"Mentally it feels great. Sometimes we're a little sore but mentally it feels great — it's amazing," Tybor said, "It feels good it kinda gives a sense of purpose and also being able to see the look in someone's eye when you've helped them."

He's been making a difference in communities across the country alongside his dad, Stephen Tybor IIII, who is the president and CEO of Eight Days of Hope.

"We didn't think we'd be needed in Western New York but here we are," Tybor said.

WKBW

He said crews will be here for five days — making their way through neighborhoods that need it most. The Buffalo Bills Foundation also helped out the team by donating $10,000.

"Our hope is just to love people and serve people and remove some of the challenges that they're going through right now with this heavy snowfall," he added.

Meantime, Lipowski said this effort to clear her home and roof means so much to her.

"I'm just so thankful that they have people that do this, come out and help people. This is just awesome," she said.