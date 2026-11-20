WEST SENECA — Seventy-seven families whose loved ones' remains were removed from burial sites at St. Matthew's Cemetery have filed a lawsuit alleging the cemetery knew the ground where they were buried was unstable.

A total of 220 burial sites were disinterred after the creek bed along Cayuga Creek began to collapse in 2019.

"The plaintiffs believe that St. Matthew's Cemetery should not have buried their loved ones in the section of the cemetery that they did because they were aware prior to the burials that the ground was unstable," said attorney Barry Covert, who represents the 77 families.

Covert alleges the land was not properly tested for engineering purposes and that cemetery employees had warned about the condition of the ground.

"Even employees of the cemetery had told the cemetery that this ground was unstable, nobody should be buried there," Covert said.

Covert said the families are still seeking answers about what happened and exactly where their loved ones' remains were relocated.

7 News was at the cemetery in April 2019 as coffins were being moved. At the time, some family members said they did not know the work was happening until they learned about it from 7 News.

"It's not fair to families to have to see it live on Facebook or whatever," Tina Sanders told 7 News i

Covert said the families initially tried to pursue a class-action lawsuit but have now filed this lawsuit.

He said many of the people buried in the affected section came from low-income and minority families.

"They really feel as though their loved ones were mistreated because of that, that they were buried in a section of the cemetery that was not appropriately tested to make sure that their loved ones could be buried there," Covert said.

For the families, Covert said the lawsuit is also about getting an explanation for what happened.

"They want some answers as to why this occurred," he said.

7 News has reached out to the cemetery's owner, Buffalo City Cemetery, for a response.

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