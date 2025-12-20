‘There's a reason Hallmark came’: 53rd Annual East Aurora Carolcade set for Saturday

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fresh off its appearance on the Hallmark Channel, a beloved East Aurora holiday tradition is expecting a big crowd yet again for its 53rd year.

The East Aurora Carolcade returns to Main Street on Saturday, continuing a tradition that has brought the community together for more than 50 years.

This year's event has received some extra attention after being featured in the Hallmark movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

"It's a simple thing. We sing Christmas carols in the middle of Main Street. And now we're more than 50 years later, and we get several thousand people," Master of Ceremonies Robert Goller said.

The Hallmark Channel Goller made an appearance in the movie, playing his normal Carolcade role as master of ceremonies.

If you’re in the Christmas Spirit and looking to sing along, you can attend the Carolcade from 7 p.m to 8 p.m on Main Street, right in front of Vidler’s.

While Goller is unsure exactly how many additional visitors to expect this year, the belief is that people may travel from across Western New York to attend.

Vidler's 5 & 10

"I'm telling folks this year there's a reason Hallmark came here to film a Carolcade scene for their movie. It is Christmas at its best. It's East Aurora at its best," Goller said.

"The Hallmark movie gave it a lot of press. I think that Carolcade is just so well-known now we don't have to do a lot of advertising," Vidler’s owner Don Vidler said.

"Just come enjoy Christmas. If you want one Christmas event that will put you in the Christmas spirit, this is it," Goller said.

