'There aren't very many resources here': Rural Outreach Center helping connect community to services

TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — People living in rural communities face unique challenges when it comes to access to health care and other social services.

On Thursday, National Rural Health Day, I visited the Rural Outreach Center in the Town of Aurora which tries to help connect people to services that are rarely located in the rural areas.

"That's our biggest challenge out here,” said Nichole Barrett, the program director at the Rural Outreach Center. “There aren't very many resources available for our kids and then subsequently our families."

Kelly Shanahan, care coordinator at the center, said there’s a widespread lack of health care facilities in rural areas.

“And then on top of that there's no transportation,” she said.

Taxi cab rides covered by Medicaid are supposed to be available for patients with transportation challenges.

But, Shanahan said that can also be a problem.

"Cabs often don't show up in the rural areas and if they do they're late," said Shanahan. "People often have to wait all day to even get a Medicaid cab back home from their appointments. Lots of times they often have to travel an hour just to get to a primary physician."

That’s something Kristie, a mother from South Wales, said she experiences.

Kristie, who did not want to give her last name, said that she has been coming to the center for therapy sessions. It’s just a 10 minute drive for her to get to them. But that’s rarely the case for any other kinds of appointments such as the ones she needs for her ongoing care for her heart health and for her daughter, who suffers from severe, chronic migraines.

"Things are far away. Most doctors, hospitals, urgent cares, emergency rooms, specialists are 20 to 30 minutes away by drive in my personal vehicle from my home,” she said.

Kristie appreciates the help she and her family get through the center.

"All the people are fantastic. They definitely care about you and they will try to help you. And if they can't help you right away they can definitely connect you to other resources for sure,” she said.

The Rural Outreach Center is located at 730 Olean Road, East Aurora. Services include counseling, play therapy, care coordination and community support groups.

You can call 716-240-2220 or go to their website here.