'The vision is big': Kissing Bridge Resort plans year-round expansion under new ownership

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter may be over, but there is still plenty of activity and energy at Kissing Bridge Ski Resort. The resort’s new owners have begun implementing an ambitious plan to grow the ski destination for the next season and beyond.

Resort officials said summer has already brought new life to the mountain.

“It is just going to be a really big tourist place,” Jessica Mandrino, head of marketing and events, said.

The resort is focused on creating a year-round destination that serves as a community hub.

Mandrino said just because there’s no snow on the mountains right now doesn’t mean business is slow. In fact, the resort has a full lineup of activities and expansions in the works.

“In the summertime, we have a lot of different events,” Mandrino said. “We have mountain biking every day, mountain biking with our shuttles Thursday through Sunday, and we’re partnering with a lot of local organizations.”

Additional plans include the introduction of rock climbing, hiking trails, overnight camping in the fall, restaurant renovations, and limited 4x4 off-road experiences.

But it’s not just about the activities, the resort is also working to revive a long-standing community connection.

“The vision is to rejuvenate the communal feel,” Mandrino said. “If you talk to people who live in this area, almost everyone has worked here, skied here, or enjoyed the restaurant.”

Looking ahead to next winter, the resort is also investing in improved infrastructure, including enhancements to snowmaking equipment and redesigning the beginner area.

“We are continuing the snowmaking expansion,” Mandrino said. “There’s going to be a lot of construction on the hill to bring new energy, and we’re adding features to give the mountain a whole new feel.”

Summer already brings live entertainment and craft beer festivals and this weekend, that continues with the "Pints in the Park" event.

