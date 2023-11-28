‘The roads are pretty terrible:’ Reaction to snow road conditions in the Town of Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many people living in the Southtowns are calling for a better response from the Town of Hamburg on treating the snow road conditions.

A mother named Ashlee Flanagan is a Hamburg resident.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person caught up with Flanagan at the Kwik Fill gas station on South Park Avenue before she hit the road to go to work.

Flanagan is a nurse for ECMC.

She says she’s traumatized because of last year’s November storm and Christmas blizzard.

The nurse says what worries her is that the Town of Hamburg isn’t being urgent in treating the roads.

“South Western and South Park are two of the most major routes out here and they’re not plowed to the standards that I hope for,” she says. “Especially since we knew this was coming and we knew to expect this snow.”

7 News did reach out to the Town of Hamburg to address the concerns many like Flanagan had about the roads.

The Highway Superintendent says the plows were out since 2 pm pre-salting roads while plowing all over the Town of Hamburg.

In a social media post by the Erie County Department of Public Works it says there are seven plow trucks clearing roads throughout the Hamburg District:

WKBW

But some say otherwise.

“There’s a lot of tractor trailer on 20 right now completely slapped on the side of the road because nobody is prepared today even though we knew this was coming,” says Thomas Clouden, a Hamburg resident.

The owner of DS Handymen Dave Schultz says he has been plowing all day.

“We’re the independent guys that are out there. There’s a whole bunch of us and we do the driveways and the commercial buildings and stuff like that,” he says. “And the town guys take care of the streets and we clean up after them too.”

Others are hoping for better transparency by the town.

“The roads are turning into the ice with the snow compact it’s that wet heavy stuff so I don’t know where some of the plows are, but more likely we need the salt,” Flanagan says.

