'The Hobbit' comes to life at Hamlin Park this weekend

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — J.R.R. Tolkien's classic adventure The Hobbit comes to life this weekend at the Roycroft Pavilion Theater in Hamlin Park.

Opening night, however, has been postponed to Saturday, July 18, due to poor air quality.

The production, presented by Aurora Players as part of its free Theatre in Hamlin Park summer series, features a cast and crew of dedicated community members bringing the beloved fantasy story to the outdoor stage.

Adam Beam Rainn Anderson as Bilbo Baggins in "The Hobbit" at Hamlin Park.

Rainn Anderson, who plays Bilbo Baggins, said it's his first production with Aurora Players and his first time back on stage in about eight years.

"I love The Hobbit as a story," said Anderson. "I always have. I have since I was 11. And I've just been wanting to get back on stage for the longest time, and I just thought it was the perfect opportunity."

Jamie Moore, who plays Gollum, said he knew immediately when he heard about the production that he wanted the role.

"I was so stoked," said Moore. "I knew that it was going to be a very involved role vocally, physically and just doing character work playing Gollum. You're really two characters in one."

Moore, who read The Hobbit in high school, said the challenges of the role include the physical demands and finding a safe way to produce Gollum's distinctive voice. He turned to YouTube tutorials on metal screaming techniques to help develop the voice safely.

Adam Beam Rainn Anderson (L) as Bilbo Baggins and Jamie Moore (R) as Gollum in "The Hobbit".

Christopher Fire, who directs production, said he's a longtime fan of Tolkien's work.

"I love the book. It's like a comfort thing," said Fire. "If I'm feeling anxious, I read The Hobbit. If I'm happy, sad, bored, I read The Hobbit. It's just got something for everyone."

Fire added that the cast's enthusiasm has been the highlight in bringing the show together.

"Everyone's thrown in like the bits of armor and things," said Fire. "Everyone got involved, and that's been more collaborative than any show I've ever been a part of."

Adam Beam Smaug the Dragon brought to life with puppetry in "The Hobbit" by the Aurora Players.

The production includes a handcrafted Smaug the Dragon puppet that features illuminated LED eyes and smoke effects, controlled by three puppeteers. Justine Harris, chair of theater in Hamlin Park and assistant producer for "The Hobbit," said it's the largest production the program has done.

"Nothing more magical and more exciting than to suddenly see this entire area changed to the particular show that we're doing," she said.

WATCH: 'The Hobbit' comes to life at Hamlin Park this weekend

'The Hobbit' comes to life at Hamlin Park this weekend

Performances are free and take place at the Roycroft Pavilion in Hamlin Park on weekends through August 16. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. In the event of unfavorable weather, Aurora Players posts cancellation notices on its social media pages.

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