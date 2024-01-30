Stillwater Farm in Town of Boston hoping to bounce back after fire; asks for community's support

BOSTON, NY — An early Monday morning fire destroyed a popular Boston farm, and now the owners are asking for the community's help to continue the animal therapy program.

Jay Braymiller, owner of the Stillwater Farm, says he and his family rushed into the burning barn to save the farm animals inside, putting their lives at risk.

"By the time we got there, you couldn't see your hands in front of your face, and we kind of felt around to find the animals," said Braymiller.

The animals all made it out safely, and the furry friends have a special job for children battling cancer at Roswell Park through the farm's C.A.R.E. at Stillwater nonprofit.

The nonprofit gives kids a fun day on the farm, and the families get a free cooking lesson from a Western New York chef.

"To hear them laughing and squealing and just not being sick for a moment, it's a very important day in their lives. They look forward to coming back," said Braymiller.

"It's a very special place for them. It's a special day. We have families that have returned year after year after year," said Braymiller. "Our goal is to continue what we have learned is farm therapy."

Braymiller said the hope is that the community can help, not with rebuilding the barn, but with expanding the mission to help kids battling cancer.

You can donate to C.A.R.E. here.