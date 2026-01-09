State Police investigate serious car crash on the Thruway in Hamburg

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a person was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury after being hit by a box truck on thruway in Hamburg.

Police say at around 7:00 p.m. Thursday, a car stopped on the right shoulder of the off-ramp at Exit 57 on the NYS Thruway. The investigation found a person got out of the car and was hit by that box truck. That person was taken to a local hospital with a serious head injury. Two other people were taken to the hospital with what police believe to be minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing and more information will be released as it becomes available.